Supreme Court Urges DDA To Consider Plight of Sarojini Nagar Jhuggi Dwellers

"It's a humane problem. We have to see it that way," the bench said while considering the plea of jhuggi dwellers.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
i

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 April, urged the Delhi Development Authority to consider the plight of jhuggi dwellers from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, terming it a "humane problem."

A Bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and KM Joseph orally asked the Additional Solicitor General to "make use of his good offices" to find a solution to the problem. "It's a humane problem. We have to see it in that way", the bench commented," the Bench said, according to LiveLaw.

The apex court was considering a plea filed by jhuggi dwellers from Sarojini Nagar against demolition orders without a proper plan for their rehabilitation and relocation.
The plea was filed challenging an order passed by the Delhi High Court refusing to interfere with the Single Judge's order refusing to provide rehabilitation to the slum dwellers.

The Delhi High Court had said that in order to avail the Rehabilitation under the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, the slum dwellers would have to be notified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)

Topics:  Sarojini Nagar   Jhuggis 

