SC Collegium Recommends Chief Justices For 4 HC's: Who Are They?

The top court's judicial appointment body met on Tuesday, 7 February, to finalise the appointment of chief justices across various high courts.

With the elevation of three high court chief justices to the Supreme Court on Monday, 6 February, there are now 10 high courts without full-time chiefs.

Justices Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan high court chief justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna high court chief justice) and PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur high court chief justice) were on Monday appointed to the Supreme Court.