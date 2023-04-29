Why Apex Court Sat Late on a Friday Evening To Stay a Calcutta HC Judge's Order

Topping a series of uncommon developments that ensued in our courts on Friday, 28 April, the Supreme Court sat late in the evening to stay a Calcutta High Court order.

The order that has been stayed was arguably unprecedented, too. In his order, Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the Supreme Court's Secretary General to produce a report and the official transcript of an interview the judge himself gave to a TV channel.

And why does this TV interview matter?

In the aftermath of this interview, the apex court had directed that a case before Justice Gangopadhyay, pertaining to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, be reassigned to another judge.

This is because Justice Gangopadhyay had allegedly spoken about Banerjee in that TV interview.

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha thereby said: