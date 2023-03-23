'Bar Association Cannot Assert Right on Entire SC Land': Top Court Rejects Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 March, dismissed a plea by The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking the top court's land for the construction of lawyers' chambers.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and PS Narasimha said that the land was meant for its housing archives and the top court can't judicially direct its conversion for the SCBA.

"SCBA cannot assert a right on the entirety of the land alloted to Supreme Court for housing Supreme Court archives. The petitioner has sought conversion of entire area around Supreme Court on Bhagwan Das road. Such directions cannot be issued on judicial side," the Court said.