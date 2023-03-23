'Bar Association Cannot Assert Right on Entire SC Land': Top Court Rejects Plea
Although the court refused to pass judicial orders, it added that can take up the case on the administrative side.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 March, dismissed a plea by The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking the top court's land for the construction of lawyers' chambers.
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and PS Narasimha said that the land was meant for its housing archives and the top court can't judicially direct its conversion for the SCBA.
"SCBA cannot assert a right on the entirety of the land alloted to Supreme Court for housing Supreme Court archives. The petitioner has sought conversion of entire area around Supreme Court on Bhagwan Das road. Such directions cannot be issued on judicial side," the Court said.
However, the top court added that its administrative side can take up the case after having discussed it with the SCBA, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and other bar members.
"We leave it open to the Supreme Court of India to take this up on the administrative side. The process would entail discussion with SCBA, SCAORA and other bar members. Plea stands disposed of," the Court said.
The ruling came on a plea by the SCBA demanding the conversion of land given to the Supreme Court.
Earlier on 17 March too, the apex court had expressed its disinterest in passing judicial orders to convert the land and had gone on to reserve its verdict.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Bar Association
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.