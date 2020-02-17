SC Asks Interlocutors to Speak to Shaheen Bagh Protesters

During the hearing, the judges acknowledged that people have a fundamental right to protest “but the thing which is troubling us is the blocking of public roads.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Shaheen Bagh protesters should not be given a message that every institution is on its knees trying to persuade them on this issue.

The apex court said that if nothing works, they would leave it to the authorities to deal with the situation as the protesters have made their point and the protests have gone on for quite some time. Democracy works on expressing views but there are lines and boundaries for it, the bench said.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which were closed on 15 December last year due to the protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens.