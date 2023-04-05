Shahi Idgah Case: Mathura Court Stays Order Seeking Survey of Disputed Site

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, on Wednesday, 5 April, stayed its 29 March order asking court officers to visit and survey the Sri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah dispute spot and submit a report (along with maps.)

The previous order has been stayed till 11 April, when both sides will be heard and a further course of action will be decided.

The 29 March order stems from a plea filed by National President of Hindu Sena. Following this the Mathura Idgah committee had challenged this.

Gupta's plea is part of a suit seeking possession of the Shahi Idgah premises and demolition of the present structure situated there.