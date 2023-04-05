ADVERTISEMENT

Shahi Idgah Case: Mathura Court Stays Order Seeking Survey of Disputed Site

The order has been stayed till 11 April, when both sides will be heard and future course of action will be decided.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, on Wednesday, 5 April, stayed its 29 March order asking court officers to visit and survey the Sri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah dispute spot and submit a report (along with maps.)

The previous order has been stayed till 11 April, when both sides will be heard and a further course of action will be decided.

The 29 March order stems from a plea filed by National President of Hindu Sena. Following this the Mathura Idgah committee had challenged this.

Gupta's plea is part of a suit seeking possession of the Shahi Idgah premises and demolition of the present structure situated there.

Gupta has challenged the ownership of the land on which the Idgah is built and has claimed that the structure was constructed by Aurangzeb on Shri Krishna's birthplace after demolishing the Sri Krishna temple.

The lawsuit, which seeks the cancellation of the 1968 agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah, is one of many cases filed before the court demanding the demolition of the 17th-century Shahi Idgah Masjid.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

Topics:  Shahi Idgah Masjid 

