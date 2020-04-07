Don’t Want to Meddle With Govt’s Decisions on Migrant Workers: SC

Mander and Bhardwaj have argued it is unrealistic to expect small establishments employing migrant workers to pay them their wages at their place of work as migrants may not be able to travel there and many such small businesses have been forced to shut down because of the coronavirus crisis.

As central and state authorities are mandated to keep a record of migrant workers, the central and state governments should be able to pay wages to these migrant workers directly.

The Supreme Court had issued notice on the petition and sought the Centre’s response by Tuesday, 7 April.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, it turned out that the Centre had only filed its response in the morning, and had not yet been seen by Mander and Bhardwaj’s lawyers.

Bhushan informed the court that based on government data, lakhs of migrants are being put up in shelters, which makes a mockery of the measures for social distancing that are required to combat the spread of COVID-19. He reiterated that wages should be paid to the migrant workers by the government, so that they can feed themselves and send money home to their families.