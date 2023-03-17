On SCBA Land Allotment Dispute, SC Says Judicial Order Will Send Wrong Message
The SCBA wants to convert a land allotted to the Supreme Court into a chamber block for lawyers.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 17 March, expressed its disinterest in passing judicial orders to convert a land allotted to the Supreme Court into a chamber block for lawyers.
The case:This is a case brought up by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) who are seeking the land for the lawyers' chambers.
What now? The top court, however, said that it might be more inclined to take it up with the government on the administrative side and reserved its verdict in the case.
A special bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice PV Narasimha had assembled to hear the dispute over the said land and added:
"Lawyers are a part of us. It's a part of our institution. If we use our judicial orders, it's a message- look what is the Supreme Court doing. You're taking judicial powers and using it for your expansion. Today it is land, tomorrow it will be something else...."
SCBA Prez Opposes: However, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh didn't seem too satisfied with the suggestion. He contended that the Delhi High Court had taken over some land for its expansion and added that the apex court too should adopt a similar approach.
Singh then told the bench that even if they were to get the entire land, they would only get 600 chambers and about 1500 lawyers would still be in the waiting list.
"You have informed us of this. We understand that the bar has its need. We're not saying you don't need it," the CJI said.
Topics: Supreme Court SCBA
