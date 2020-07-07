SC to Decide Vinod Dua Case Next Week, Pulls up HP Police

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 July, said that it would make its decision on the request by senior journalist Vinod Dua for quashing of sedition FIRs by the Himachal Pradesh Police against him next week, after raising serious questions about the investigation of the case by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the interim protection from arrest granted to Dua will continue, and the judges have also said that he is not required to respond to an ‘improper’ supplementary questionnaire sent to him by the police.

The case is to be listed on 15 July for disposal, with the police to submit details of their investigation to the apex court in a sealed cover by Monday, 13 July.