Laxity Shows How State Defends Own Cops: SC Slams UP Govt in Fake Encounter Case

Petitioner Yashpal Singh alleged one of the accused Randhir Singh, a retired circle officer, was given protection by government against any disciplinary proceedings despite court order on stay on their salary. The apex court, in its order, pulled up the state government for allegedly protecting the accused.

"Learnt counsel for the petitioner has stated that the fourth accused who is absconding has retired from service in the year 2019 and has been paid all his retiral dues even though there was an order for stopping payment of salary. Such conduct of the respondent/state cannot be understood. The laxity with which state is preceded in the present case speaks volumes of how state machinery is defending or protecting its own police officers," another excerpt in the order read.