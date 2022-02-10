'Resignation Not Voluntary': SC Orders Reinstatement of Woman Judicial Judge

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Registrar General of the high court, said that the whole issue of a 'hostile work environment,' which allegedly forced the woman to resign, was being brought up four years after her allegations of sexual harassment.

In December 2017, a Rajya Sabha-appointed panel that looked into the allegations gave the high court judge, against whom the woman had filed a complaint, a clean chit.

In her plea, she had said that the high court had "ignored the categorical finding" in the Judges Inquiry Committee report dated 15 December 2017, "terming the petitioner's resignation, dated 15 July 2014, from her post of Additional District Judge unbearable circumstances having no other option," reported PTI.

The plea also said that the Judges Inquiry Committee had opined that "the petitioner be reinstated to service since her resignation was tendered under coercion."

After 58 members of the Rajya Sabha supported her case, a motion of impeachment was admitted against the high court judge.

(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw.)