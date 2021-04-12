SC Moves Hearings Online Amid Several Staff Testing COVID Positive

The Supreme Court has issued circulars on Monday, 12 April, announcing that it is moving its court proceedings online in light of several SC staff testing positive.

The courtrooms and the entire court premise is being thoroughly sanitised.

The judges will be presiding over court matters from their respective residences, and physical mentioning before the Mentioning Registrar, and the Registrar General has been suspended, as per Live Law. They will continue via video conferencing.