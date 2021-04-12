SC Moves Hearings Online Amid Several Staff Testing COVID Positive
The courtrooms and the entire court premise is being thoroughly sanitised.
The Supreme Court has issued circulars on Monday, 12 April, announcing that it is moving its court proceedings online in light of several SC staff testing positive.
The judges will be presiding over court matters from their respective residences, and physical mentioning before the Mentioning Registrar, and the Registrar General has been suspended, as per Live Law. They will continue via video conferencing.
The timings have been adjusted, as per the report, with 10.30 am hearings being delayed by an hour to 11.30 am, and the 11 am benches are being pushed to noon.
As the national capital continues to record a continuous spike in single-day COVID cases, the Delhi government on Saturday, 11 April, issued a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The measures include a night curfew imposed from 10 pm onwards, restricting movement in the city for all except emergency services and other such exceptions.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
