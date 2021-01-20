SC Rejects Review of Aadhaar Verdict; Justice Chandrachud Dissents

On 26 September 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court had upheld the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act by a 4:1 majority. Certain sections of the Act were however held to be unconstitutional and struck down.

Chief among these was the provision which allowed for linking of private services (like mobile numbers and bank accounts) with Aadhaar for mandatory authentication.

This had been a particularly contentious point during the arguments, as the petitioners had contended that the inclusion of this provision meant that the Aadhaar Act was not legally passed, since it had been designated as a Money Bill.