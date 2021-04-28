SC Allows Kappan to Get Treated in Delhi, But No Interim Bail

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against Kappan, who was arrested on his way to Hathras after the alleged gangrape incident in September, and charged him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Seven others, three of whom were arrested with Kappan, who were also charged under the UAPA.

Kappan and three others were arrested on 5 October while on their way to Hathras after the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman for their alleged links with Popular Front of India (PFI). The police claimed that acting on a tip, they had intercepted their car at a toll plaza.

In the FIR, the UP Police charged them with sedition and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which pertains to punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.

The police said that during interrogation, it had come to the fore that the four had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI).