SC Adjourns Ramdev's Petition to Club All FIRs to Next Week
The FIRs against Ramdev were registered in Bihar and Chhattisgarh based on complaints by Indian Medical Association.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 5 July, adjourned Yoga Guru Ramdev’s plea, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him, to next week.
The SC bench, comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, decided to adjourn the case to scrutinise the video and transcripts of Ramdev’s statements on allopathic cure for COVID, which they received on Sunday night.
Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, appearing for the Delhi Medical Association, informed the court that they had created a chart with all the statements made by Baba Ramdev.
He further noted that the Delhi Medical Association had filed an impleadment application in the present matter stating that Ramdev had started false propaganda on COVID treatment in order to promote Patanjali products, LiveLaw reported.
The FIRs were registered in Bihar and Chhattisgarh based on complaints by Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The IMA branch in Patna and Raipur lodged complaints against Ramdev, alleging that his comments are likely to cause prejudice to COVID control as the misinformation spread by him in a position of influence can dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the pandemic, LiveLaw reported.
In the writ petition filed under Article 32, Ramdev has sought clubbing and consolidating these FIRs and transferring them to Delhi.
As an interim relief has also sought a stay on the investigation in the FIRs.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
