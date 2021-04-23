CJI Bobde Bids Adieu, Says Proud Of SC’s Work During Pandemic
On 23 April, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde superannuated from the position of 46th Chief Justice of India.
Need Healthier Communication Between Bar and the Bench
Justice Bobde emphasised enhancing the mutual respect and channels of communication between the Bar and the Bench. He said that while he doesn’t wish to criticise anybody, he believes that the attitude and respect necessary for the excellent functioning of the judiciary is sometimes lacking.
“I’m not saying that we should overlook each others’ faults, but healthier communication between the Bar and the Bench helps the judiciary to protect life, liberty, and property of citizens. We must work in a way that is harmonious, nourishing, and fulfills the purpose of the profession.”Justice Bobde
Justice Bobde further said that another issue that we need to address is, how our actions are interpreted by media and the social media.
Proud Of How We Functioned During Pandemic
Justice Bobde started his address by taking pride in how the Supreme Court continued to dispense justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m proud to say, after examining the track record of the Supreme Courts across the world, that our performance during the pandemic is among the best. We did not fail to sit even for a day.”Justice Bobde
Justice Bobde, however, acknowledged that the concept of virtual hearings “augmented already existing inequalities” by the fact that access to justice became dependent to access to technology.
Justice Bobde Was In Favour of Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute
While giving his address, SCBA President Vikas Singh revealed that Justice Bobde was in favour of finding a solution to the Babri Masjid dispute through mediation. Singh stated that Justice Bobde had openly expressed his support for mediation for resolving the Ayodhya dispute in the open court.
“Justice Bobde had also asked me to approach Shahrukh Khan whether he would be interested in brokering mediation between different parties in the Ayodhya dispute. I did approach Shahrukh Khan for the same, and he had even agreed to participate in the mediation. However, the mediation could not end the dispute.”Vikas Singh
