Rules Under the Anti-Superstition Act Yet To Be Framed: MANS

Dabholkar had drafted the original bill and campaigned for its passage.

“On 20 August, it will be nine years since the murder of Dr Dabholkar. After he sacrificed his life, the then state government enacted the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. After that three governments came and went and all the parties were in power by turns, but sadly no one had the time to formulate the rules required for its effective implementation,” said Dr Hameed Dabholkar, MANS activist and Dr Dabholkar’s son.