Recap: More Time To SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg Row, Rooh Afza Vs Dil Afza In SC

The Supreme Court directed law enforcement agencies in Manipur to take appropriate action on the apprehensions raised by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi about possible attacks on tribals in the wake of the recent violence in the state.

"They have sought appropriate directions so that steps can be taken in sensitive areas. The apprehensions be taken into account by authorities who are monitoring the situation," the top court said.

The court also asked the state government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks.