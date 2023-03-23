'Truth is My God': Rahul Quotes Mahatma After Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Case
Rahul Gandhi was later granted bail for a period of 30 days and allowed to appeal against the decision.
A Gujarat court on Thursday, 23 March, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged remark regarding the 'Modi surname.'
Gandhi was later granted bail for a period of 30 days and allowed to appeal against the decision.
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter after his conviction to quote Mahatma Gandhi.
"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," he tweeted.
The case was filed against the Congress leader by Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi for the former's alleged statement: "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"
Gandhi had allegedly made the remark during a rally in Karnataka's Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his surname – which he shares with fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.
Senior advocate Ketan Reshamwala appearing for Purnesh Modi said that Gandhi has been convicted under section 499 (defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"The sentence awarded is for two years. He has plead that he may be released on bail till appeal period and as per law. The Court has granted him bail for 30 days and until appeal," Reshamwala told ANI.
Purnesh Modi said that he "welcomes the judgment of the court," while speaking to news agency ANI.
In his complaint, the BJP MLA had said that Gandhi had "defamed the entire Modi community" with his remarks.
Congress leaders reacted to the development saying that the party will continue the lawful battle against Rahul Gandhi's targeting.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to say: The entire machinery, of those who are in power and scared, is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi by 'saam, daam, dand, bhed.' My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived speaking the truth and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen is with him."
"We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law, said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as quoted by ANI.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that along with the CBI and ED, even the judiciary is being misused.
"Such comments are common.Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with NDA government," he said.
Topics: Rahul Gandhi
