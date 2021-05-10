Natasha Narwal: Punished Without Trial, Silenced in Grief 

One of the UAPA's severely problematic provisions is Section 43-D(5), under which the court can deny bail if it believes that the accusation is prima facie true after relying on the police material.

Section 43-D(5) not only sets a higher standard of assessing “prima facie truth” at such a preliminary stage of the investigation, but also restricts the court’s decision-making to material produced by the police. This gives unfettered powers to the police to produce only that material before the court, which favours its narrative. This means that evidence pointing to other possible narratives, which could go in support of the accused, simply may not appear before the court.

So, the process of arriving at the “prima facie truth” is heavily, and unfairly, skewed against the accused at the bail hearing.