Pegasus Row: SC Agrees To Hear Plea by Veteran Journalists Next Week
The Supreme Court on Friday, 30 July, agreed to hear next week, the plea of veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking a probe by a retired or a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Pegasus snooping matter.
The PIL was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
Sibal asserted that the Pegasus issue has huge ramifications as reports indicate snooping on opposition leaders, journalists and judiciary.
Sibal added, “This is an urgent matter. Making waves not just in India but internationally,” LiveLaw reported.
The CJI agreed to hear the matter next week.
The petitioners also sought direction to Union of India to disclose if the Government of India or any of its agencies have obtained licence(s) for Pegasus spyware and/or used/employed it either directly or indirectly to conduct surveillance in any manner whatsoever.
The petitioners have pointed out that several of the phones belonging to the people whose names have appeared in the leaked database have been analysed and found to have been breached using Pegasus.
The petition also questioned whether such hacking represented an attempt by agencies and organisation 'to muzzle and chill the exercise of free speech and expression of dissent in India'.
"The Pegasus hack is a direct attack on communicational, intellectual and informational privacy, and critically endangers the meaningful exercise of privacy in these contexts. The right to privacy extends to use and control over one's mobile phone/electronic device and any interception by means of hacking/tapping is an infraction of Article 21. Further, the use of the Pegasus spyware to conduct surveillance represents a grossly disproportionate invasion of the right to privacy," the petition stated, according to LiveLaw.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
