Recap: No Uber Bike-Taxi in Delhi For Now; Women's Toilet Woes Addressed in Ooty

From the Supreme Court staying the Delhi High Court orders which had directed the Delhi government to not take any coercive action against bike taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber, to the Bombay High Court asking the NIA to file its reply to the regular bail plea of Gautam Navlakha; here are the legal highlights of the day.
No Rapido, Uber Bike Taxi in Delhi for Now; SC Stays HC Orders
A vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Monday, 12 June, stayed two Delhi High Court orders directing the Delhi government to not take any coercive action against bike taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber while the notification of guidelines governing grant of licenses were awaited.
In February this year, the Delhi government issued a public notice effectively prohibiting the use of two wheelers by aggregators. This was reportedly owing to the use of two wheelers without proper license or permit.
The apex court, on Monday, stayed the Delhi High Court orders and directed it to hear the challenge to the Delhi Government’s notification expeditiously.
"In these facts and circumstances, a wholesale stay of the notification was unwarranted. We stay both the impugned judgments.”Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal
Issue Pertaining to Lack of Women’s Toilet in Ooty Court Addressed for Now: Women Lawyers Association of Nilgiris
The Supreme Court was on Monday, 12 June, informed the Women Lawyers Association of Nilgiris (WLAN) that their grievance pertaining to the lack of women’s toilet in the new combined complex in Ooty (Tamil Nadu) has been addressed for now
The court also looked at a detailed report by the registrar general of the Madras High Court in this context on record, and said:
"As of now the petitioners do not have any grievance, let the matter be listed before the appropriate bench in the first week of July.”
Bombay HC Asks NIA To File Reply on Gautam Navlakha’s Bail Plea
A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday, 12 June, asked the NIA to file its reply on the regular bail plea of Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Navlakha, who was shifted to house arrest, owing to his crumbling health, has challenged a special court order denying him bail.
A special NIA court had in April rejected Navlakha’s bail plea, after re-hearing it on the directions of the Bombay High Court.
