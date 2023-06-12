Recap: No Uber Bike-Taxi in Delhi For Now; Women's Toilet Woes Addressed in Ooty

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Monday, 12 June, stayed two Delhi High Court orders directing the Delhi government to not take any coercive action against bike taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber while the notification of guidelines governing grant of licenses were awaited.



In February this year, the Delhi government issued a public notice effectively prohibiting the use of two wheelers by aggregators. This was reportedly owing to the use of two wheelers without proper license or permit.



The apex court, on Monday, stayed the Delhi High Court orders and directed it to hear the challenge to the Delhi Government’s notification expeditiously.