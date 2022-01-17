'No Person Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated': Centre to Supreme Court
The Centre was responding to a plea seeking an exemption of vaccination certificates for persons with disabilities.
The central government has informed the Supreme Court that the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not encourage forcible vaccination against a person's will.
In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the Centre stated:
"It is humbly submitted that the direction and guidelines released by Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of the concerned individual. It is further humbly submitted that vaccination for COVID-19 is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation... However, no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes."The Centre's affidavit, as quoted by LiveLaw
The Centre's response was filed after a petition by the Evara Foundation, an NGO, which has sought door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination on priority, and an exemption of vaccination certificates for persons with disabilities.
Evara Foundation's plea had stated that persons with disabilities were at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus infection due to hindrances faced by them in observing social distancing norms and booking vaccination appointments, among other things, as per a Bar and Bench report.
The Centre, in its response, said that the Government of India had not issued any guidelines which make the production of a vaccination certificate mandatory for any purpose, as per LiveLaw.
The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.
Only 4,018 people with disabilities had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till 28 November, the Health Ministry had informed Parliament in December 2021. As per the 2011 Census data, the differently-abled population in India stands at 26.8 million.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)
