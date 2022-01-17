'No Person Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated': Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre, in its response, said that the Government of India had not issued any guidelines which make the production of a vaccination certificate mandatory for any purpose, as per LiveLaw.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Only 4,018 people with disabilities had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till 28 November, the Health Ministry had informed Parliament in December 2021. As per the 2011 Census data, the differently-abled population in India stands at 26.8 million.