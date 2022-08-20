No Gathering of Visitors at Home: Court's Bail Conditions For Varavara Rao

A special court in Mumbai has directed poet-activist P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who was recently granted bail on medical ground by the Supreme Court, to reside in Mumbai and not to leave the city without its permission.

It also restricted Rao from having a "gathering of visitors" at his residence in Mumbai, and asked him not to indulge in any "criminal activities, similar to the case against him or otherwise" and not to contact any co-accused in the case or any other person involved in similar activities.

The apex court had granted bail to Rao on 10 August.