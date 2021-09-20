NEET-SS 2021: SC Issues Notice on Petition Challenging ‘Last Minute’ Changes

The Supreme Court on Monday, 20 September, issued notice in a writ petition challenging the “abrupt” and “last minute changes” made to the paper pattern of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

The petition was filed by 41 post-graduate doctors from across the country, asking the arbitrary changes to be struck down striking down the changes as it arbitraty made, just before a month left for the medical entrance.

The petition was heard the division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna.