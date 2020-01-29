Muslim Women Permitted to Enter Mosques, AIMPLB Tells SC

Muslim women, like men, are permitted to enter mosques for offering namaz, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 29 January.

The AIMPLB reply was filed in response to a PIL of Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade, who has sought judicial intervention in ensuring entry of Muslim women in mosques. It will be considered by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The bench is dealing with legal and constitutional issues relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

"Considering the religious texts, doctrine and religious belief of the followers of Islam, it is submitted that entry of women in the Mosque for offering prayer/namaz, inside the mosque, is permitted. Thus, a Muslim woman is free to enter masjid for prayers. It is her option to exercise her right to avail such facilities as available for prayers in masjid. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board does not want to comment on any contrary religious opinion to this effect," Mohammed Fazlurrahim, secretary of AIMPLB, said in his affidavit filed through lawyer MR Shamshad.