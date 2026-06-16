Between Murder and Mob Lynching: An MP Court's Unusual Verdict

Almost every witness meant to prove the attack abandoned the prosecution in court. In legal usage, they turned hostile. They gave evidence that no longer supported the side that called them.

The complainant Sheikh Lala and the injured Sayyad Mushtaq told a different story on the stand. They said a pickup vehicle had nearly hit their truck. Eight to 10 people in the pickup beat them, they said. They then ran into the village, where about a 100 villagers mistook them for thieves and attacked them. They said they could not see faces in the dark, and could not identify any accused.

One witness mattered most. The police had presented Yagnesh Tiwari as the eyewitness who, on the day itself, named all the attackers before a magistrate. In court, he denied seeing anything. He said he was in Uttar Pradesh at the time and did not know the accused.

Five other supposed eyewitnesses also denied all knowledge. The independent witnesses to the seizures and the identification parade likewise resiled. They admitted only that they had signed papers.

So, the prosecution reached the verdict stage with no surviving eyewitness. That included both the survivors of the attack.