MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case Not Transferred Out of Special Court

MJ Akbar’s lawyer Geeta Luthra had urged the court to not transfer the case, stating that they had neared the end of the case at the Rouse Avenue Court, that Akbar was keen to clear his name soon, and that the court’s time and their efforts over the past two years will be wasted. Further, Luthra submitted that while the Supreme Court’s notification does want cases against MPs and MLAs to be tried by designated courts, it does not bar the courts from trying the cases filed by MPs and MLAs.

Luthra also contended that even the accused’s lawyers want the case to not be transferred out of the Rouse Avenue Court, where it was being tried for two years. However, the counsel of the accused said that they are fine with getting the case transferred because “we are bound by the mandate of the law.”

“So I leave it to your honour to decide,” said Bhavook Chauhan, appearing for the accused.