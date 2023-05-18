Arjun Ram Meghwal Replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister – Who Is He?

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections later in the year, the BJP may want to project Meghwal as a prominent Dalit leader in the state. He is a frequent columnist in Indian publications and has penned a number of articles on India's first law minister and architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, albeit from the BJP's ideological point of view. From 2011-14, he was co-chairman of the Committee on the Reservation in Judiciary, under the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. In 2013, he was also a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In 2016, he had made headlines for cycling up the Raisina Hill to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for his swearing-in as a Union Minister of State. “I have been cycling to Parliament and other places for quite some time now. It is good,” he had told reporters.

He was again in news in 2020 when a video had gone viral in which he was seen promoting a papad brand, claiming the papad boosts a person's immunity and helps in fighting coronavirus. This claim was widely mocked by social media users.

In a controversial statement in 2018, he had claimed that the mob lynchings of Muslims by mobsters on the accusations of cow smuggling was a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity. His statement had come right after a Muslim man, Akbar Khan, was killed in Rajasthan's Alwar district.