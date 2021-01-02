The Raid on Lawyer Mehmood Pracha’s Office Should Worry Us All

For the purposes of this argument, you do not have to believe Mehmood Pracha is a saint. You don’t even have to like him.

This is, of course, one of the cardinal rules of criminal law jurisprudence: the accused does not have to be some babe-in-the-woods innocent, for the relevant procedures and law to apply to them.

The protections of the code of criminal procedure, of the right against self-incrimination, of the basic tenet of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ – these apply to all persons in a country where there is a rule of law, no matter how much one may dislike them, or how heinous the crime they are accused of committing.