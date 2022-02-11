'What is Paramount? Country Or Religion?': HC On Plea Over Dress Code in Temples
"Really shocking that somebody is for hijabs and some for dhotis inside temples," the court observed.
The Madras High Court on Thursday, 10 February, expressed its concern over the issue of religious attire being increasingly used by some forces to create a divide in the country.
"What is paramount? The country or religion? Really shocking that somebody is for hijabs and some for dhotis inside temples. What is the message you are sending ? Is this one country or divided on the basis of religion?" observed the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the High Court, as per The Hindu.
Background
The court made these observations while hearing two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions relating to the dress code to be followed inside temples.
One of the petitions, filed by Rangarajan Narasinham of Srirangam, stated that only Hindus, wearing a 'proper attire' and those having 'Sanathana Dharma' marks on their forehead should be allowed to enter temples.
It also stated that foreigners should not be allowed inside temples. The petitioner insisted that even Hindus should be allowed only if they have taken a bath and are wearing proper clothes like salwar kameez, sari, dhoti, kurta-pyjama.
Since the past several weeks, Karnataka has been witnessing widespread protests over the usage of hijab by Muslim girl students at educational institutions.
Responding to the court's observations, the litigant said that there was no doubt regarding the country's oneness. However, he stressed that temples must function only as per the 'Agama Sastras', which he claimed did not allow non-Hindus to enter temple.
On his part, Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram told the court that non-Hindus and foreigners were allowed only till a certain point -'Kodi Maram' (flag post) inside all temples and were not allowed till sanctum sanctorum.
The court has issued a notice to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), which manages the temples in the state and has sought its response over the issue.
News agency PTI reported that the court also asked the litigant to specify which part of the 'Agamas' refer that pants, dhotis, skirts could be imposed dress code. It has reportedly asked the litigant to file his reply in ten days.
With regards to the second PIL petition, that demanded for imposition of dress code for Hindu devotes visiting temples, the court said it was up to the respective temples to decide on the dress code as per its customs.
(With inputs from The Hindu, PTI)
