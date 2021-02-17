Love Jihad Laws: SC Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind as Responder in PILs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 February, allowed Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind – a body of Islamic scholars – to include itself in the list of petitioners who have challenged the love-jihad laws that have been formulated by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on religious grounds, reported Live Law.

The impleadment application filed by the Islamic organisation was moved before a three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while it was considering two Public Interest Litigations challenging the anti-conversion laws.