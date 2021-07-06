Ready To Appear Before UP Police if No Arrest Ensured: Twitter MD

The Uttar Pradesh Police on 17 June had sent a legal notice to Twitter India's Managing Director Maheshwari, for provoking communal disharmony owing to posts on the microblogging platform that were made in connection with the alleged assault on a Muslim man in the state's Loni district earlier in June.



A video of the violent incident had gone viral on social media, and appeared to depict a hate crime against an elderly Muslim man.



The police, however, had stated subsequently that the incident had wrongfully been given a communal colour.

Maheshwari has been asked to come to the police station at Loni Border and record the statement within one week.

The Twitter director had previously indicated his availability for the police interrogation via video-conference — a plea that had been rejected by the police, who asked him to appear at the police station in person.