Recap: Bombay HC on Mosque Dispute, SC on Activist Teesta Setalvad's Bail

The Bombay High Court has temporarily suspended the District Magistrate's order that prohibited prayers at a mosque in Jalgaon.

The court allowed prayers to continue until the next hearing in two weeks and ordered that the mosque keys be handed over to the Jumma Masjid Trust Committee, which is responsible for its maintenance.

A Hindu group called Pandavwada Sangharsh Samiti (PSS) had claimed that the mosque resembled a temple and accused the local muslim community of encroachment.

Following this, the trust responsible for overseeing the mosque, had said that they have records that could prove that the mosque existed since at least 1861.

The PSS then went on to file a complaint with the district magistrate on 18 may, although the hearing was scheduled for 27 June, it got postponed on account of the dm being busy.

Meanwhile, on 11 july, the DM issued a restraining order and directed the tahsildar to take control of the mosque.

The mosque’s trust, thus, moved the high court against this order.