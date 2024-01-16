ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shahi Idgah Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court's Survey Order

The survey was ordered by the High Court in relation to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 January, stayed Allahabad High Court's order to appoint a court commissioner for survey of Mathura's Shahi-Idgah mosque premises, reported Bar and Bench.

The survey was ordered by the High Court in relation to the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid case.

The mosque stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The bench, comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, stayed the order till the next hearing before the apex court. However, the order stated that the proceedings before the High Court can continue.

"The prayer (for commissioner), it is so vague! It has to be specific. This is wrong, you have to be very clear what you want him for, you leave it to the court. It is an omnibus application," Justice Khanna observed, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by the Mosque committee challenging the High Court order.

Explained | What Is the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute in Mathura?

