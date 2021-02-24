Disha Ravi Bail Order: Takeaways on Law, Liberty, and Dissent

After spending nine days in custody for allegedly preparing a “protest toolkit,” 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi has been finally released on bail. While granting her bail on Tuesday, 23 February, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made several seminal observations on not just the merits of Ravi’s bail application, but also on the law on sedition.

The primary reason behind the grant of bail appears to be the complete lack of evidence connecting Disha Ravi to the violence that took place in the national capital on 26 January. Commenting on the “ornamental opposition” of the Delhi Police to the bail plea, the court said: