Kerala HC Refuses to Stay Judgment That Allowed Transwoman in NCC

The Division Bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu has refused to stay the operation of an order passed by the Single Judge of the high court allowing enrolment of a transwoman into the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The court said no stay can be granted till the appeals are heard on merits after the court vacation.

The refusal to stay has come in an appeal filed by the central government and the NCC against the judgment in the Hina Haneefa case wherein the court had directed the NCC to allow enrolment of Haneefa as one of the girl cadets.