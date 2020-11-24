Kerala Govt to Withdraw ‘Draconian’ Ordinance, No FIRs to Be Filed

News 18 reported that the cabinet has already approved this second document, and forwarded it to Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The decision comes hours after the Kerala government had assured the Kerala High Court – where a number of petitions against the ordinance had been filed – that no FIRs would be registered on the basis of it, since the government had on Monday decided to put it on hold.

They also informed the bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice SP Chaly that no coercive action would be taken against anyone on the basis of the ordinance.