HC Quashes Sedition Case Against Bidar School Charged With Staging Anti-CAA Play

The FIR, registered in 2020 after students belonging to classes 4, 5, and 6 had staged a play on the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), alleged that the students were instructed to utter words that instilled anti-patriotic feelings and that they were asked to hurl abusive comments against Prime Minister Modi.

The complaint also alleged that the children were trained to say that if the parliament enforced the CAA, NRC, and National Population Register (NPR), then Muslims would have to leave the country.

The court, however, found no evidence to support these allegations. The court observed that the play was not seditious, and that it did not incite violence or hatred. The court also observed that the children were not forced to participate in the play, and that they were free to leave if they did not want to participate.

The headmistress of the school and a student’s mother in north Karnataka’s Bidar district were arrested 30 January, over charges of sedition and provoking breach of peace.

A sessions court had released them on 14 February 2020.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)