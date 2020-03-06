Read: Justice Muralidhar Bids Farewell to ‘Best HC in the Country’

Justice S Muralidhar bid farewell to the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 5 March. His transfer to the the Punjab and Haryana High Court, notified on 26 February, triggered a row as it came shortly after his criticism of the Delhi Police and BJP leaders amid the violence in northeast Delhi. The HC judge, however, clarified that he was informed of the transfer before his comments.

Reproduced here is his farewell speech at the Delhi High Court:

The Chief Justice, my colleagues, and all present here.

I had first written out a speech thanking those who made it possible for me to be where I am. That ran into six typed pages. Some of them are here, some elsewhere. They include Amma, my sister and my niece, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous other relatives and friends and above all, Usha, all of whom have been incredibly close and supportive.

To each of them I wish to say I am deeply grateful for the various ways they have enriched my life and helped me navigate it.