Justice NV Ramana Sworn in as New Chief Justice of India
Justice NV Ramana on Saturday, 24 April, took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI).
He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.
CJI Ramana will have a tenure of 1 year 4 months and will demit office on 26 August, 2022.
He took up the office after former CJI SA Bobde retired from the office on Friday, which he had held since he was sworn in on 18 November 2019.
Who Is CJI Ramana?
Ramana was appointed as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000, after practising there for several years. He was then appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC till May 2013.
He became the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2013 and was appointed to the Supreme Court on 17 February 2014.
Ramana headed benches on prominent cases, including matters of fast-tracking trials against legislators and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir amid the abrogation of Article 370.
On 19 March, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent a letter to the CJI Bobde, asking him to recommend his successor.
According to the process, the law minister is supposed to ask the outgoing CJI for a recommendation, after which he presents it before the Prime Minister. The President announces the next CJI after consulting with the PM.
