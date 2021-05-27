Judges Will Now Get Priority Vaccination: Delhi Govt to HC

Krishnan further informed the court that pursuant to the court's order, the Principal Secretary (law), Delhi government had been appointed as central nodal officer to address the medical needs of judicial officers suffering from COVID-19.

He also stated that the committee appointed by the Chief Justice of the High Court, headed by Justice Mukta Gupta and comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Prathiba M Singh had issued directions in relation to expenditure incurred on treatment of judicial officers.