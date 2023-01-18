Joshimath: Why Did the High Court Impose Costs on Those Who Foresaw a Crisis?

The Supreme Court on Monday, 16 January, directed the petitioners seeking intervention in the Joshimath sinking crisis, to approach the Uttarakhand High Court.

The top court reasoned that since the High Court is currently dealing with petitions related to land subsidence in Joshimath, “they should allow the High Court to deal with this.”

But, this is not the first time that a case like this has come up before the Uttarakhand High Court.

While this time around the High Court has asked for an independent investigation committee to be formed; in 2021, the petitions were dismissed with costs.