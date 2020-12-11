J&K HC Judge Attempted to Influence Verdict, Claims Sessions Judge

Thereafter, Judge Malik expressed his “inability to hear the matter” and reportedly said in an order dated 7 December, “this application is submitted to learned Registrar Judicial, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir with the request that the same may be placed before Hon’ble Chief Justice as the matter involves the liberty of the person.”

The matter proceeded to be heard by the registrar of the high court, who directed the second district and sessions judge to hear the bail application, a state law officer said, PTI reported.

Advocate Aatir Javed filed the bail application in the matter, and the accused was granted bail on Wednesday.