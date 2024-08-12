Detention Sans Conviction, or Crime? What NA Ronga’s Case Reveals About J&K PSA

It's been exactly a month since Umair's 70-year-old father NA Ronga – who's an advocate at the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) – was detained under the same law.

The PSA is a preventive detention legislation that allows the State to detain an individual for as long as two years (per PSA order) before a crime has been committed.