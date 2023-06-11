'Very Disturbing': What Kashmir Man's Detention Says About The Public Safety Act

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep through the world and India awaited the impending lockdown, the Kashmir police, in February 2020, arrested Muzamil Manzoor War (26) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. (UAPA).

The police claimed they had retrieved a grenade from his possession and he would consequently, be a threat to national security, his lawyer Shafqat Nazir told The Quint.

Since that fateful day, what followed is a series of harrowing events that befell War:

Six months after his UAPA arrest, the District Magistrate passed a Public Safety Act (PSA) order against him

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, a preventive detention law, allows authorities to detain a person without conviction for up to two years if they are deemed a threat to public order or national security.

Right after the PSA order, he was transferred from a jail in Kashmir to the Agra Central Jail even though the law explicitly says that detainees "who are permanent residents of the state shall not be lodged in jails outside the state"

War’s father, however, was able to persuade the Jammu & Kashmir High Court to quash the PSA order two years later (in August 2022)

Yet, he continued to be in illegal detention in Agra for 15 more months, despite the court intervening twice

Note: While the High Court quashed the PSA order against War and directed that he be released him from detention, he will continue to languish in jail because of the UAPA case against him

Muzamil Manzoor War has spent 3 years, 5 months in incarceration already, out of which nearly one and a half years were under PSA.

This is his story, and based on what sporadic reports and numbers from the valley suggest, that of many others like him.