J&K: Court Refuses To Quash UAPA Case Against Prof Accused of Promoting Violence

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court refused to quash a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against an assistant professor working in a government college, who has been charged with allegedly trying to provoke citizens to use force against state institutions like the army, police, and administration.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Dhar examined a video submitted by the police, following which the court ruled that the professor, identified as Abdul Bari Naik, was purportedly trying to promote enmity between residents of Jammu and Kashmir and those living in other parts of India.

It also noted that the professor was purportedly sympathetic to those involved in terror and other unlawful activities.