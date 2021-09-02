India's Bar Association Prez Elected to ILAC Board of Directors

Bar Association of India President advocate Prashant Kumar, was on Thursday, 2 September, elected unanimously to the Board of Directors of International Legal Assistance Consortium. He is the second Asian to serve on the Board of ILAC.

Kumar is known to specialise in constitutional, commercial and civil matters, arbitration, intellectual property and information technology law, apart from infrastructure, power, public private partnership and anti dumping. He was previously the president of Law Association for Asia and Pacific.