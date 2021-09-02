ADVERTISEMENT

India's Bar Association Prez Elected to ILAC Board of Directors

Prashant Kumar is the second Asian to serve on the Board of ILAC.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bar Association of India President advocate Prashant Kumar, was on Thursday, 2 September, elected unanimously to the Board of Directors of International Legal Assistance Consortium.</p></div>
i

Bar Association of India President advocate Prashant Kumar, was on Thursday, 2 September, elected unanimously to the Board of Directors of International Legal Assistance Consortium. He is the second Asian to serve on the Board of ILAC.

Kumar is known to specialise in constitutional, commercial and civil matters, arbitration, intellectual property and information technology law, apart from infrastructure, power, public private partnership and anti dumping. He was previously the president of Law Association for Asia and Pacific.

Also Read

Failure of Rule of Law: Bar Association on Fr Swamy's 'Custodial Death'

Failure of Rule of Law: Bar Association on Fr Swamy's 'Custodial Death'

WHAT IS THE ILAC?

ILAC is a Sweden based international non-governmental organisation (NGO), that works to strengthen the rule of law, empower legal professionals and ensure equal access to justice in places undergoing conflict, crisis or transitions to democracy.

ILAC, at the present moment, has more than 80 member organisations and individual experts representing more than three million lawyers worldwide.

The international NGO presently has key ongoing initiatives in Syria, Tunisia, MENA region, Haiti, Cuba and in the past in countries like Libya, Guatemala. ILAC also helped in establishment of an independent Bar in Afghanistan.

Also Read

Bar Association Charts 70 Years of Indian Constitution in New Book

Bar Association Charts 70 Years of Indian Constitution in New Book

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT