Citizen Booked for Housing Tablighis Approaches Delhi HC 

After the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Daryaganj) issued an order under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on 24 March, prohibiting any religious, cultural, social, or political activity.

Just days later on 31 March, an FIR was registered against those Indian citizens who had organised the Markaz congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. Later on, the scope of this FIR was expanded to include more than 950 foreign nationals who had attended the Markaz event.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all international flights were cancelled and travel activities halted. Therefore, foreign nationals who had come to attend the congregation were stranded and had to look for shelter.

While some men stayed at the masjid, the women had to be sent elsewhere, as their faith doesn’t allow them to be housed in a mosque. This is when Rizwan stepped forward to offer his house to six female foreign nationals who could not find any other accommodation.