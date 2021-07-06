'India Is a Democracy': SC Junks Plea Over Congress 'Toolkit'

The Supreme Court on Monday, 6 July, refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a probe by the National investigation Agency (NIA) into the Congress 'toolkit' case and wanted Indian National Congress’ (INC) registration to be suspended if the allegations against them are found true.

Expressing displeasure over the petition, Justice DY Chandrachud said such frivolous petitions "cannot be heard", NDTV reported.

The top court said, "The time has come that the Supreme Court does something about such petitions."

Moreover, the bench asked Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who was representing the petitioner, how a petition under Article 32 can be entertained against political propaganda.